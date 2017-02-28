BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as CFO
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
Feb 28 NC Lahega AB (publ):
* Q4 net sales 90.8 million Swedish crowns versus 31.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA loss 8.9 million crowns versus loss 7.2 million crowns year ago
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share