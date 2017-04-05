April 5 NCI Inc -
* NCI reports fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2016 financial
and operating results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 revenue $77.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Sees q1 revenue of $74 million-$80 million
* Sees q1 adjusted diluted eps of $0.21-$0.23
* Sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 revenue of $311
million-$335 million
* Sees fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 adjusted diluted
eps of $0.84-$0.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $82.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $333.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: