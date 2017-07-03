July 3 NCI Inc
* NCI to be acquired by H.I.G. Capital, LLC
* NCI Inc - Deal for approximately $283 million
* NCI Inc- Deal for $20.00 per share in cash
* NCI Inc - NCI's board of directors has unanimously
approved transaction
* NCI Inc - Upon completion of proposed transaction, NCI
will become a privately held company.
* NCI Inc - Under terms of definitive agreement, H.I.G. will
commence a tender offer no later than July 17
* NCI Inc - Closing of transaction is not contingent on
financing
* NCI - Upon completion of tender offer, H.I.G. to acquire
all remaining shares through second step merger without need for
stockholder vote under Delaware law
* NCI Inc - Chairman of board of NCI, Charles Narang, will
tender all of his shares of NCI common stock in favor of offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: