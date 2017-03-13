FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-NCR Corp announces launch of secondary offering of Series A convertible preferred stock
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 13, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-NCR Corp announces launch of secondary offering of Series A convertible preferred stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - NCR Corp:

* NCR Corporation announces launch of secondary offering of series a convertible preferred stock and concurrent stock repurchase from the selling stockholders

* NCR Corp says launch of a secondary offering of 342,000 shares of its series a convertible preferred stock

* NCR Corp- company agreed to waive previously disclosed transfer restrictions applicable to selling stockholders

* NCR -shares of series a convertible preferred stock are being offered solely by certain existing stockholders of co affiliated with Blackstone Group

* NCR - selling stockholders agreed to extend transfer restrictions applicable to their remaining series a convertible preferred stock until Dec 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.