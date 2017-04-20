FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NCR Corp says Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-NCR Corp says Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - NCR Corp

* NCR announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $1.48 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.46 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72 to $0.77

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.53 to $0.60

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 1 to 3 percent

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NCR Corp - raising full year 2017 revenue and non-gaap diluted earnings per share guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.31, revenue view $6.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NCR Corp - 2017 revenue is expected to be $6.63 billion to $6.75 billion

* NCR Corp - lowering fy 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share guidance to $2.20 to $2.32

* NCR Corp - continue to fy 2017 expect net cash provided by operating activities to be $805 million to $830 million

* NCR Corp sees FY 2017 free cash flow to be $500 million to $525 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

