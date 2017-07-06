BRIEF-Lock-up period for Addsino's 113.7 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 113.7 million shares to end, shares to start trading on July 11
July 6 NCXX Group Inc
* Says it sold 15 million shares of CAICA Inc, with undisclosed price, on July 6
* Says it holds 27.6 percent voting power in CAICA Inc after the transaction
