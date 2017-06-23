BRIEF-Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing
* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKYR3d) Further company coverage:
June 23 New Delhi Television Ltd:
* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Prannoy Roy as executive co chairperson
* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Radhika Roy as executive co-chairperson
* Gets members' nod for sale of 2 percent stake by NDTV Networks in NDTV Lifestyle Holdings to Nameh Hotels and Resorts
* Gets members' nod for sale of stake by NDTV Lifestyle, NDTV Convergence and NDTV Worldwide in NDTV Ethnic Retail to Nameh Hotels & Resorts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKYR3d) Further company coverage:
* As of June 15, Gamco Asset Management and affiliates report a combined stake of 5.22 pct in Liberty Media Corp - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tDgSkl) Further company coverage: