BRIEF-NDTV Ltd seeks members' nod for reappointment of Prannoy Roy as executive co chairman

May 19 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television Ltd

* Seeks members' nod for sale of entire stake by Ndtv Lifestyle Holdings,NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide in NDTV Ethnic Retail

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Prannoy Roy as executive co chairperson

* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Radhika Roy as executive co-chairperson

* Seeks members' nod for sale of 2% stake by NDTV Networks in NDTV Lifestyle Holdings to Nameh Hotels & Resorts Private Limited