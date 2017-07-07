BRIEF-Astoria Investments estimated NAV per share $1.12 at June end vs 95 cents
* Estimated unaudited NAV per Astoria share as at 30 June 2017 is usd 1.12 (30 June 2016: usd 0.95) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7NEC Capital Solutions Ltd
* Says it will issue 11th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, on July 14
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date July 14, 2022 and coupon rate 0.35 percent per annum
* Says H1 contract sales totalled 125.9 billion yuan ($18.52 billion), up 16.1 percent y/y