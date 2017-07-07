July 7NEC Capital Solutions Ltd

* Says it will issue 11th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, on July 14

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date July 14, 2022 and coupon rate 0.35 percent per annum

