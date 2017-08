Feb 16 (Reuters) - NV Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap :

* FY revenue 186.0 million euros ($198.2 million) versus 180.9 million euros a year ago

* FY operating income excluding one-offs 14.3 million euros versus 11.1 million euros a year ago

* FY profit after taxes 10.8 million euros versus 4.7 million euros a year ago

* 2016 dividend of EUR 1.40/share

* Expects 2017 revenues to continue to rise