April 25, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Neff Corp Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Neff Corp:

* Neff Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $95.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $400 million to $420 million

* Company has reaffirmed its 2017 full year outlook

* Neff Corp - size of rental fleet was $841.9 million of oec as of March 31, 2017, compared to $796.3 million at march 31, 2016

* Neff Corp - during Q1 2017, did not repurchase any shares of class a common stock under two year share repurchase program authorized in november 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

