May 26 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group Ltd:

* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing​

* Effective upon Fung's departure, Dale Stapleton, co's senior vice president, chief accounting officer, will serve as interim CFO