* SAYS BUYS FULLY-PERMITTED LAND PLOT IN VALENCIA, SPAIN FOR 27 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS ACQUISITIONS THIS YEAR REACH 78.6 MILLION EUROS, THAT IS 39 PERCENT OF THE YEARLY TARGET OF 200 MILLION EUROS

