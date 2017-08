March 28 (Reuters) - Neinor Homes SLU IPO-NEI.MC:

* Book-building process has been completed with a purchase order volume 4.3 times higher than the total number of shares covered by the offer, generating demand of more than 3.30 billion euros ($3.58 billion) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9211 euros)