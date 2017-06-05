BRIEF-Nektar presents findings from two phase 1 clinical studies of NKTR-214

June 5 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics:

* Presented new findings from two phase 1 clinical studies of NKTR-214, nektar's lead immuno-oncology candidate

* Nektar therapeutics - "NKTR-214 monotherapy demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no immune-related adverse events"

* Data from blood and tumor samples show that NKTR-214 increases immune cells in blood and tumor microenvironment

* All dose cohorts of NKTR-214 and nivolumab demonstrate a favorable safety profile and are well-tolerated