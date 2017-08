March 27 (Reuters) - Nel ASA:

* RECEIVES PURCHASE ORDERS FROM SHELL UNDER CALIFORNIA FRAMEWORK

* PURCHASE ORDERS HAVE A TOTAL VALUE OF JUST OVER 140 MILLION NORWEGIAN CROWNS ($16.56 MILLION)

* EXPECTED INSTALLATION DURING 2018, AND START OF EQUIPMENT SHIPMENT DURING SECOND HALF OF 2017