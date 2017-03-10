BRIEF-Sodifrance FY net income group share rises to 3.6 million euros
* FY net income group share 3.6 million euros ($3.88 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
March 10 Nelco Ltd:
* Says a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for eligible employees/workers is being introduced effective from 10th March, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mIlMeE Further company coverage:
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 23 Space Systems/Loral is suing rival Orbital ATK over an alleged theft of proprietary data and business plans for an in-space satellite servicing technology, according to a complaint filed on Thursday.