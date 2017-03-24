BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
March 24 NELCO Ltd:
* Says disinvestment in shares of Nelito Systems Limited
* Says consideration for INR 37.9 million
* Says co has entered into deals with DTS Corp, Japan for sale of part of investment representing 9.95 percent of Nelito Systems Source text: bit.ly/2mXBQpr Further company coverage:
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm