FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-NeoGenomics Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-NeoGenomics Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - NeoGenomics Inc:

* NeoGenomics reports 122% revenue growth to $60.5 million and 11% reduction in average cost per test in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q4 revenue $60.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NeoGenomics Inc - company expects full year consolidated 2017 revenue to be in range of $260 - $275 million

* NeoGenomics Inc -sees FY adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $42 - $50 million

* NeoGenomics Inc - sees FY adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $0.17 - $0.22 per share

* NeoGenomics Inc - sees FY GAAP diluted EPS to be a loss of ($0.10) - ($0.05) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.