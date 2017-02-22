BRIEF-NeoGenomics Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18

Feb 22 (Reuters) - NeoGenomics Inc:

* NeoGenomics reports 122% revenue growth to $60.5 million and 11% reduction in average cost per test in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q4 revenue $60.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NeoGenomics Inc - company expects full year consolidated 2017 revenue to be in range of $260 - $275 million

* NeoGenomics Inc -sees FY adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $42 - $50 million

* NeoGenomics Inc - sees FY adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $0.17 - $0.22 per share

* NeoGenomics Inc - sees FY GAAP diluted EPS to be a loss of ($0.10) - ($0.05) per share