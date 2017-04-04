FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Neophotonics Corp -unit enters into loan agreement
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Neophotonics Corp -unit enters into loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Neophotonics Corp:

* Neophotonics Corp - on March 29, unit entered into loan agreement and related special agreements with bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd

* Neophotonics Corp - loan agreement provides for a term loan in aggregate principal amount of 690 million Japanese Yen

* Neophotonics Corp - loan will be secured by mechanical equipment acquired from loan proceeds

* Neophotonics Corp - purpose of loan is to acquire mechanical equipment for manufacture of products by Japanese subsidiary

* Neophotonics Corp - loan is available from March 31, 2017 to March 30, 2018 Source text:(bit.ly/2oyZiyr) Further company coverage:

