5 months ago
BRIEF-NeoPhotonics Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-NeoPhotonics Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - NeoPhotonics Corp

* Neophotonics reports record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $106.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Neophotonics corp says completed sale of low speed transceiver product assets

* Neophotonics corp sees q1 revenue $67 to $73 million

* Sees q1 gaap net loss share $0.16 to $0.26; sees q1 non-gaap net loss share $0.20 to $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $98.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 gaap gross margin 27% to 30%; sees q1 non-gaap gross margin of 28% to 31% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

