March 10 Neos Therapeutics Inc

* On March 6, 2017, Neos Therapeutics entered into a license agreement with Shire - SEC filing

* Pursuant to deal Shire granted to Co non-exclusive license to certain patents owned by Shire for activities with respect to NT-0201

* Company will also pay a single digit royalty on net sales of NT-0201 during life of Shire patents

* Agreement contains covenant from Shire not to file a patent infringement suit against Co alleging NT-0201 would infringe Shire patents

* Under terms of license agreement, Co is required to pay lump sum, license fee of less than $1.0 million