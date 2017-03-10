March 10 Neos Therapeutics Inc
* On March 6, 2017, Neos Therapeutics entered into a license
agreement with Shire - SEC filing
* Pursuant to deal Shire granted to Co non-exclusive license
to certain patents owned by Shire for activities with respect to
NT-0201
* Company will also pay a single digit royalty on net sales
of NT-0201 during life of Shire patents
* Agreement contains covenant from Shire not to file a
patent infringement suit against Co alleging NT-0201 would
infringe Shire patents
* Under terms of license agreement, Co is required to pay
lump sum, license fee of less than $1.0 million
