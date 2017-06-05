FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Neos Therapeutics enters into first amendment to its existing facility agreement with lenders

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Neos Therapeutics Inc-

* Neos Therapeutics Inc - ‍on June 1, co, lenders entered into a first amendment to company's existing facility agreement with lenders - sec filing​

* Neos Therapeutics - under amendment, date to repay accrued interest under facility agreement was extended to june 1, 2018 which may be extended to June 1, 2019​

* Neos Therapeutics - date to repay accrued interest under facility agreement may be extended to June 1, 2019 at election of co if certain conditions have been met

* Neos Therapeutics- ‍convertible notes will accrue interest at a rate of 12.95% per annum until maturity date or their earlier repayment or conversion​ Source text: (bit.ly/2sveFH1) Further company coverage:

