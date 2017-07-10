July 10 Neothetics Inc
* Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in
order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including
implementing a reduction in workforce
* Neothetics Inc - Neothetics has engaged Oppenheimer and
Co., Inc. to act as its exclusive financial advisor to company
and board for this process
* Neothetics Inc - Has unanimously approved plans to
initiate a process to explore and review a range of strategic
alternatives
* Says "continue to review all operational expenses in order
to facilitate our ability to enter into a strategic transaction"
* Neothetics - Initiate process to explore and review range
of strategic alternatives focusing on seeking acquisition,
business combination or partnership
