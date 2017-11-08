BRIEF-Neothetics reports Q3 loss per share $0.13

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Neothetics Inc

* Neothetics provides business update and reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Neothetics Inc- ‍Workforce reduced to three employees during Q3, expects to complete reduction to two employees in Q4 of 2017 or Q1 of 2018​

* Neothetics Inc - Qtrly loss per share ‍$0.13​

* Neothetics Inc- ‍Cash and cash equivalents were $5.8 million as of September 30, 2017 compared to $11.5 million as of December 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: