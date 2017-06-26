BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Neothetics Inc:
* Neothetics announces top-line results for phase 2 proof-of-concept study of LIPO-202 for the reduction of submental subcutaneous fat
* Says LIPO-202 did not demonstrate improvement on any efficacy measurements or separation from placebo
* Says LIPO-202 continued to show a benign safety profile
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital