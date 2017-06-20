UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 20 NEOVACS SA:
* NEOVACS ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE IIB CLINICAL STUDY OF IFNALPHA KINOID IN LUPUS
* LOOKING FORWARD TO RESULTS FROM STUDY IN Q2-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.