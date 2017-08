May 17 (Reuters) - NEPTIS SA:

* SIGNS PARTNER AGREEMENT WITH PKN ORLEN SA ON EXPANDING EXISTING COOPERATION

* MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS COOPERATION TO HAVE FUTURE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS AND TO BE CONTINUATION OF STRATEGY TO INCREASE POPULARITY OF YANOSIK APPLICATIONS AMONG DRIVERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)