5 months ago
BRIEF-Neptune, Enzymotec reach patent agreement ending all litigation
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Neptune, Enzymotec reach patent agreement ending all litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Enzymotec Ltd:

* Neptune and Enzymotec reach patent agreement ending all litigation

* Enzymotec Ltd - Enzymotec to make a one-time payment of us$1.63 million to Neptune

* Enzymotec Ltd - Enzymotec grants Neptune a worldwide and royalty-free license to its krill-related patents

* Enzymotec Ltd - Neptune extends Enzymotec's worldwide and royalty-free license to its krill-related patents

* Enzymotec Ltd - co, Neptune Technologies entered into broad patent cross-licensing agreement, which ends all outstanding litigation between companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

