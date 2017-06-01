FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neptune Group says application made for resumption of trading
June 1, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Neptune Group says application made for resumption of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Neptune Group Ltd

* venetian macau limited had on 31 may 2017 issued a written notice to hao cai to terminate gaming promotion agreement dated 30 december 2016

* expected that intangible assets in respect of junket business of hao cai would be fully impaired as result of termination notice

* commenced money lending business and recently granted a loan in principal amount of hk$50 million to a borrower

* application made by company for resumption of trading in shares of company on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 2 june 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

