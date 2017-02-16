BRIEF-Nestle CEO, CFO comments on business

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa

* Nestle cfo says has raised prices in countries including mexico, philippines and uk, and starting in continental europe

* Nestle cfo says upcoming chinese regulations on baby formula leading to destocking, pricing pressure for all

* Nestle cfo sees no risk of impairment of nestle skin health goodwill, remains positive on business

* Nestle cfo says despite 290 basis point drag on zone aoa business from yinlu, he remains bullish on yinlu

* Nestle ceo says there could be more restructuring costs beyond 2017 as company continues to improve business