BRIEF-Nestle CEO says growth forecast reflects macro uncertainty

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nestle SA CEO says:

* continuity is key in the company

* aims for more than 200 bps in cost savings by 2020

* sees muted development in Europe in both volume and pricing

* Chinese consumer business started to improve a bit towards end of 2016

* 2-4 percent growth forecast reflects macroeconomic uncertainty

* confident to be able to get to mid-single digit organic growth by 2020, top-line growth remains driver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)