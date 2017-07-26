FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
43 minutes ago
BRIEF-Nestle India June qtr profit up about 10 pct
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Politics
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Booby-traps plague Mosul as Islamic State targets civilians
Iraq
Booby-traps plague Mosul as Islamic State targets civilians
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 26, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 43 minutes ago

BRIEF-Nestle India June qtr profit up about 10 pct

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd

* June quarter profit 2.63 billion rupees

* June quarter total revenue from operations 24.85 billion rupees

* Profit in June quarter last year was 2.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 23.17 billion rupees

* Declared dividend of 15 rupees per share

* Domestic sales for quarter increased by 8.8 percent mainly due to increase in volumes supported by new product launches and rebuild of maggi noodles Source text - (bit.ly/2tZ67aS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.