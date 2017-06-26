June 26 NESTMEDIC SA:

* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH POLISH MEDICAL NETWORK BLUE MEDICA SP. Z O.O.

* LETTER OF INTENT WITH BLUE MEDICA STARTS TALKS ON SETTING TERMS OF COOPERATION

* PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ITS PREGNABIT SYSTEM IN BLUE MEDICA NETWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)