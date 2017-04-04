FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS says unit delivered services to 10.6 mln social grant recipients for April
April 4, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS says unit delivered services to 10.6 mln social grant recipients for April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc

* Unit, Cash Paymaster Services ensured uninterrupted service delivery to SA's 10.6 million social grant recipients for April 2017 pay-cycle

* On Friday, March 31, 2017, CPS credited bank accounts of all 10.6 million grant recipients with their April 2017 grants

* At April 3 close, 6.8 million of recipients accessed grants via national payment system, with total aggregate value of about 7.8 billion rand processed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

