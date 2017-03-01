FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc extends blue label subscription date and amends related guarantee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - Net1 extends blue label subscription date and amends related guarantee; announces proposed investments in Cell C and DNI

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says Net1, blue label have accordingly agreed to extend subscription date from February 28, 2017, to no later than June 30, 2017

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says company has offered to acquire a direct stake of 15% of issued share capital of Cell C for a consideration of ZAR 2 billion

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says intends to settle purchase consideration for the two investments using a combination of surplus cash, debt, new equity placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

