3 months ago
BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies Q3 revenue $147.9 million
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 4, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies Q3 revenue $147.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $147.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share at least $1.69

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Qtrly fundamental earnings per share $0.43

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies - "we expect to make substantial progress towards completion of a number of investment transactions during last quarter of fiscal 2017"

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - reaffirm fundamental earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2017 to be at least $1.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

