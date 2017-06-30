BRIEF-Crown Resorts says Michael Neilson stepped down as company secretary
* Michael Neilson has stepped down from his role as company secretary
June 30 Net Gaming Europe AB says:
* Says pays additional consideration related to the acquisition of HLM Malta.
* Says in addition to initial consideration, a maximum of approx. EUR 12.9 million may be paid.
* Resorts World Manila resumes its gaming operations as philippine amusement and gaming corporation lifted suspension order