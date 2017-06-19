Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states during election: U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 21 Russian hackers targeted election systems belonging to 21 U.S. states in last year's presidential election, a U.S. official told Congress on Wednesday.
June 19 NET INSIGHT
* NET INSIGHT PARTNERS WITH ERICSSON TO OFFER END-TO-END MEDIA CONTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS TO THE BROADCAST INDUSTRY
* ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ERICSSON TO OFFER BROADCASTERS A RANGE OF END-TO-END VIDEO PROCESSING SOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
