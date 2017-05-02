FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Net Insight operating earnings falls in Q1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 2, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Net Insight operating earnings falls in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Net Insight

* Q1 operating earnings amounted to SEK 7.5 (7.8) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 6.8 (7.1) percent

* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 110.4 (110.0) million, a decrease of -3.6 percent in comparable currencies

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings were SEK 8.9 (11.2) million, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 8.0 (9.9) percent

* Says the quarter was characterized by normal quarterly fluctuations, strong underlying business, a stable flow of medium-sized deals, while there were no larger individual transactions in the period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.