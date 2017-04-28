BRIEF-Enel broadband unit has no plans to list or tie up with Telecom Italia
* group's Open Fiber broadband unit has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia or to list on the stock market
April 28 Net263 Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 25.7 million yuan to 51.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (85.6 million yuan)
* Comments that equity valuation adjustment is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j8RKCY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* group's Open Fiber broadband unit has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia or to list on the stock market
PARIS, May 4 Vivendi's pay-TV network Canal Plus confirmed on Thursday it had won an extension of rights to broadcast Formula One motor-racing in France for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.