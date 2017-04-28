April 28 Net263 Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 25.7 million yuan to 51.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (85.6 million yuan)

* Comments that equity valuation adjustment is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j8RKCY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)