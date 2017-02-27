BRIEF-Xtranet elects Bengt-Åke Älgevik Chairman
March 7 Xtranet Gruppen i Stockholm AB (publ) : * Said on Monday Bengt-Åke Älgevik was elected Chairman Source text: http://bit.ly/2mhTBm5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 27 Net263 Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net loss at 376.7 million yuan ($54.84 million) versus net profit of 58.9 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mlwj05
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 7 Xtranet Gruppen i Stockholm AB (publ) : * Said on Monday Bengt-Åke Älgevik was elected Chairman Source text: http://bit.ly/2mhTBm5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, March 7 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly weaker on Tuesday, with financial and manufacturing stocks dragging down the index as investor sentiment continued to remain low on concerns about rising interest rates.
* Says launches its merger inquiry on anticipated acquisition of IP Trade SA by BT Group Plc