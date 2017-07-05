BRIEF-Pine Technology says Chiu Hang Tai has ceased to act as chairman
* Chiu Samson Hang Chin has resigned as an executive director and deputy chairman of company
July 5 NETAC Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.60 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 11
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
* Says it plans to issue T$7.0 billion ($229.68 million) unsecured corporate bonds