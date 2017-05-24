FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Netapp Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86
May 24, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Netapp Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Netapp Inc

* Netapp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $1.24 billion to $1.39 billion

* Q4 revenue $1.48 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.44 billion

* Netapp inc - q1 fiscal year 2018 dividend to increase by 5% to $0.20 per share.

* Netapp inc says q1 gaap earnings per share is expected to be in range of $0.30 to $0.38

* Sees q1 non-gaap earnings per share in range of $0.49-$0.57

* Netapp inc says q1 non-gaap earnings per share is expected to be in range of $0.49 to $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Netapp inc - fy 2018 gaap operating margin is expected to be in range of 14% to 16%

* Netapp inc - fy 2018 operating margin is expected to be in range of 18% - 20%

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.07, revenue view $5.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

