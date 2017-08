March 30 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd

* Pre-close trading update

* Adjusted HEPS for H1 2017 is expected to be between c. 9.0 pct and c. 13.0 pct lower

* In 5 months to February 2017, average rand/pound sterling exchange rate was 23.1 pct stronger at 16.99 rand.

* Stronger rand will negatively impact conversion of UK results in consolidated group accounts