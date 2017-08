Feb 21 (Reuters) - Netcomm Wireless Ltd

* Clarifies on article in published in The Australian newspaper on Feb 21

* Advises that it is the only co that has signed contract with nbn for supply of DPU's for NBN's current rollout of fibre to curb

* In normal course of events ntc expects to participate in any future tender for G.Fast technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: