BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 NetEase Inc:
* NetEase Inc appoints new chief financial officer
* NetEase - Yang will replace onward choi
* NetEase - choi will continue to serve Netease as a consultant over coming year
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital