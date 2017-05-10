FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NetEase Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS $4.75
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-NetEase Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS $4.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Netease Inc

* Netease reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue RMB 13.64 billion versus i/b/e/s view RMB 11.86 billion

* Qtrly online game services net revenues were RMB10.7 billion (us$1.6 billion), an increase of 78.5% compared with Q1 of 2016

* Q1 net revenues were RMB13.6 billion ($2.0 billion), an increase of 72.3% compared with Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ADS were $4.29

* Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS $4.75

* Board of directors has approved a dividend of $1.08 per ADS for Q1 of 2017

* Onward Choi has resigned from his position as acting chief financial officer effective June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

