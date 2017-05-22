BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
May 22 Netel Technology (Holdings) Ltd :
* Company and each of subscribers entered into subscription agreements
* Subscribers to subscribe for and co to issue 60 million subscription shares at a price of HK$0.10 per subscription share
* Net proceeds arising from subscription will amount to HK$5.8 million
* Intends to apply about HK$2 million of the net proceeds for development of big-data business and e-commerce business of group
* Says about HK$1 million of the net proceeds will be used for hosting a cross-border recruitment event Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.