FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-NetEnt Q4 operating profit beats forecasts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 16, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-NetEnt Q4 operating profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - NetEnt

* Revenues for Q4 increased by 23.9 pct to SEK 400 (323) million

* Q4 operating profit amounted to SEK 156 (122) million

* Netent says for rest of 2017, we see conditions for continued solid growth supported by a strong pipeline of new games, growing market shares in uk, mobile growth, new customers to launch, as well as our expansion in north america

* Netent says we foresee higher costs and an ongoing need to invest during 2017

* Reuters poll: Netent Q4 revenues were seen at 407 million SEK, EBIT at 143 million SEK, dividend at SEK 1.62 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.